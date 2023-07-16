Bangladesh opt to bowl first against Afghanistan

Bangladesh won the toss and opted to field first in the second and final Twenty20 against Afghanistan at the Sylhet International Cricket Stadium on Sunday, where a victory will earn Bangladesh their maiden T20 series win over the Afghans.
The Tigers have made two changes for the crucial match, one intentional and the other one forced one.
Opener Rony Talukar is out with a shoulder injury and has been replaced by Afif Hossain. While Shoriful Islam, who hit the winning shot in the last match, has been left out in favour of pacer Hasan Mahmud.
Afghanistan, on the other hand, have just the one change. Pacer Wafadar Momand will make his debut and he replaces Fareed Ahmed.
The hosts won the first match by two wickets in the penultimate ball of the contest.
Bangladesh: Litton Das (wk), Afif Hossain, Shakib Al Hasan (c), Towhid Hridoy, Najmul Hossain Shanto, Shamim Hossain, Mehidy Hasan Miraz, Taskin Ahmed, Nasum Ahmed, Hasan Mahmud, Mustafizur Rahman
Afghanistan: Hazratullah Zazai (wk), Rahmanullah Gurbaz, Ibrahim Zadran, Karim Janat, Mohammad Nabi, Najibullah Zadran, Azmatullah Omarzai, Rashid Khan (c), Mujeeb Ur Rahman, Wafadar Momand, Fazalhaq Farooqi