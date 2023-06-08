Head and Smith fall as India hang on in WTC final

India’s seam-heavy attacked prised out four wickets, including those of centurions Travis Head and Steve Smith, in the second day’s morning session to keep themselves in the contest in the World Test Championship (WTC) final at The Oval on Thursday.

Australia were still sitting pretty on 422-7 at lunch after Head and Smith forged an epic 285-run stand, the highest fourth wicket partnership at the venue, to provide the bedrock of the innings.