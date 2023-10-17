Zampa hails 'game changer' Cummins after World Cup 'axe' threat

"I heard last night that Pat Cummins is not going to be selected for this game," Clarke told Sky Sports Radio's Big Sports Breakfast in Australia.

"If Pat Cummins is going to get dropped and not captain the team, then you guys have selected the wrong captain."

Before Monday, Cummins had overseen a six-wicket loss to India, where his team had been bowled out for just 199, and a 134-rout by South Africa, their heaviest defeat at a World Cup.

However, he put his critics in their place in Lucknow, dismissing both Sri Lanka openers Pathum Nissanka (61) and Kusal Perera (78) after they had put on 125 for the first wicket.

He then ran out Dunith Wellalage with a smart piece of fielding.

"That run-out, those little things can turn scores from 260 to 210 and it's game on. So he particularly led from the front," said Zampa after Australia chased down a 210-run target to win.

"We all back each other 100 per cent in this team, so I don't really know what's been said or what people are reading."

He added: "There's no pressure on Pat. We've got a really good feeling in the group in terms of backing each other, looking after each other."

On a day when rain, dust storms and strong winds added some much-needed drama to the contest, Zampa said he was relieved that nobody was injured when scaffolding and hoardings crashed from the roof of the Ekana Stadium down onto the seats below.