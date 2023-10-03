Death or glory? World Cup anchors changing game of one-day cricket

The World Cup which gets underway on Thursday will provide a sharp focus for one-day international cricket and a chance to show how the 50-over game has evolved since India last staged the tournament in 2011.

One of the criticisms of ODIs, once the economic driving force of the global game, is that they are too often reduced to 'meaningless' bilateral series.

The format is also viewed as too pedestrian in the slipstream of the high velocity, smash-and-grab Twenty20 format.

"The ODI has been reduced to virtually depending on a World Cup year for its importance," wrote former Australia captain Ian Chappell in a recent ESPNCricinfo column.

Meanwhile, India great Sachin Tendulkar, a 2011 World Cup winner, believes the format is now too formulaic.

"The game is becoming too predictable," he said.

"From the 15th to the 40 over, it's losing its momentum. It's getting boring."