Irfan Pathan fires back at Waqar Younis

Former Indian all-rounder Irfan Pathan said on Sunday that pacers Jasprit Bumrah and Harshal Patel not playing in Asia Cup 2022 will be a matter of relief for other teams in retort of a similar comment made by former Pakistan pacer Waqar Younis.

Star Indian pacers Jasprit Bumrah and Harshal Patel were not available for selection for Asia Cup 2022 owing to injuries. They are currently undergoing rehab at the NCA in Bengaluru.

“It is a relief for other teams that Bumrah and Harshal aren’t playing this Asia cup!” tweeted Pathan.