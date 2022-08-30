Bangladesh bank on Shakib’s wits to overcome Afghan challenge

In the recent India-Pakistan match in the Asia Cup, both teams had to keep five players inside the 30-yeard circle for the final seven overs of the innings, one extra than what’s usually permitted after the first six overs in T20s.

Both teams had incurred an ‘in-match penalty’ after failing to be on course to start the final over of the innings at scheduled time.

This rule, which has been set in T20s by the ICC in this year’s January, put Pakistan in a difficult spot in the final overs of the match. Indian batsmen took advantage of the one less fielder in the boundary lines and completed the nervy chase in the final over.