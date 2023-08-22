Pakistan and Afghanistan ODI series begins today

Pakistan face Afghanistan in a three-match One-Day International (ODI) series in Sri Lanka starting Tuesday, with skipper Babar Azam seeing it as good preparation for the Asia Cup and World Cup.

The first bilateral ODI series between the two teams will be followed by the six-nation Asia Cup, in Sri Lanka and Pakistan, beginning on 30 August and the World Cup in India from 5 October.

It is a home series for Afghanistan who cannot stage international cricket in their own country because of security fears.

“These three matches are a good opportunity for us to test our players in the match situation,” Azam told AFP.