Mushfiqur, Mahmudullah key parts of Shakib’s T20 plan

Bangladesh T20 captain Shakib Al Hasan believes that experienced players like Mushfiqur Rahim and Mahmudullah Riyad still have many things to offer for the side even though their performance had inspired the critics to vow for ousting them from the squad, reports BSS.

“They (Mushfiqur and Mahmudullah) are very important part of our team. They are aware of it. They know what their responsibilities are and what are the challenges,” Shakib said on Monday.

Mushfiqur has played only one T20 international match after last year's T20I World Cup. He took a leave from some series himself, in some series he was kept out of the team under the guise of rest.