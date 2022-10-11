Bangladesh hope to end sorry run against New Zealand

On 3 November, 2019, Bangladesh defeated India in a Twenty20 international for the first time, that too in India’s capital city of New Delhi.

Since then, the Tigers have played 27 T20Is away from home. In those games, other than a few victories over Zimbabwe, Afghanistan, Oman, Papua New Guinea and the United Arab Emirates (UAE), the Tigers have not won against any top international sides.

On Wednesday, Bangladesh will take the field for its 28th away T20I since that win over India and will have a chance to end that streak when they face New Zealand in Christchurch in their third match of the ongoing tri-nation series.