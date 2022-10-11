Bangladesh hope to end sorry run against New Zealand

The match will begin at 8:00am Bangladesh Standard Time and T Sports will live telecast the match.
So far, the tri-nation series has followed the familiar script for Bangladesh in T20 cricket, with batters failing to score runs quickly and bowlers failing to maintain pressure for long periods.
They lost their series opener against Pakistan by 21 runs, mainly owing to a batting failure. Then against New Zealand, the batters put forth an even more insipid performance, being restricted to 137-6 and then losing the match by eight wickets.
Despite the team’s poor string of results, Bangladesh’s technical director in T20s Sridharan Sriram feels that the team has showed a lot of signs of improvement.
“There has been a lot of improvement. The way Rabbi (Yasir Ali) finished off against Haris Rauf (Pakistan pacer) and the way Nurul (Hasan) finished off against Trent Boult (New Zealand pacer) were definitely positive signs,” Sriram said in a video message sent from Christchurch on Tuesday.
“Our pace bowers are doing a lot better. The way Taskin (Ahmed) bowled in the first and second games, then Shoriful, coming in and bowling the hard lengths to Fin Allen (New Zealand opener), were positive signs. The way Hasan (Mahmud) bowled in the last two games after coming back from injury is a huge positive.
“It was very heartening to see Shanto (Najmul Hossain Shanto), even though he made 30 (33)… Definitely, there are a lot of positive things to take out,” he added.
In the context of the tri-series, Bangladesh will be fighting to keep their hopes alive for the final.
The Tigers are currently dead-last in the points-table with two defeats. Both New Zealand and Pakistan have won two and lost one match so far in the series. But New Zealand sit at the top of the table owing to a better net run-rate.
For Bangladesh to make it to the final, they not only have to beat New Zealand and Pakistan in their next two games, but also have to win with an impressive margin to improve their dwindling net run-rate.
This is also the second last T20I match for Bangladesh before they fly to Australia for the ICC T20 World Cup.
The team clearly lacks in confidence right now, and is in desperate need of a confidence boost ahead of the marquee tournament.
A win against New Zealand will do wonders for Bangladesh’s confidence and will make the Tigers believe they can at least compete against the top teams in the T20 World Cup.
But recent form and cricketing common sense indicates that another away defeat is in the cards for Shakib and his men.