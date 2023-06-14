Rape-accused Lamichhane spearheads Nepal's World Cup dreams

Sandeep Lamichhane is set to play a key role in Nepal's bid to seal a place at the one-day World Cup for the first time despite the former skipper being on bail for an alleged rape.

Nepal face hosts Zimbabwe on Sunday in Harare at the start of a qualifying tournament pitting 10 teams fighting it out for two prized spots at the World Cup in India in October.

Sri Lanka, the West Indies, Ireland and the hosts are among the favourites but Nepal -- who only gained one-day international status in 2018 -- hope to spring a surprise.

Central to their chances is 22-year-old spin bowler Lamichhane, once the poster boy for the rise of cricket in Nepal.

"Lamichhane is a crucial player for our team," said Britant Khanal, general manager of the Cricket Association of Nepal.