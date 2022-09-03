‘Brave and calm’ for India showdown: Rizwan

Pakistan’s Mohammad Rizwan says his side are striving to stay “brave and calm” for their second clash with India as the arch-rivals prepare for their next Asia Cup showdown on Sunday.

Babar Azam’s team crushed Hong Kong with a 155-run victory on Friday to seal their spot in the final four of the tournament, an entree to the T20 World Cup in October-November.

Afghanistan first play Sri Lanka in Sharjah on Saturday, but it’s the much-awaited India-Pakistan battle that is expected to pack the Dubai stadium a day later.