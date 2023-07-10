Bangladesh vie for face-saving win, Afghans eye clean-sweep

In-between all the drama surrounding Tamim Iqbal’s shock retirement and prompt unretirement, it’s easy to forget that the national team is actually in the middle of a home series against Afghanistan, where so far they have been bested by the visitors.

The Tigers have already lost the three-match One-Day International (ODI) series against Afghanistan after losing the first two ODIs.

Now, Bangladesh will play the third ODI at the Zahur Ahmed Chowdhury Stadium on Tuesday hoping to avoid a series clean-sweep, something they haven’t suffered in the 50-over format at home in nine years.