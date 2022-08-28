Teammates hail Virat Kohli ahead of his 100th T20I appearance

Members of the Indian cricket team extended their support to star batter Virat Kohli who will represent the country in Twenty20 format for the 100th time on Sunday when he takes to the field for a blockbuster clash against Pakistan at Asia Cup 2022, becoming the first Indian to play a century of games across all formats of the sport.

Skipper Rohit Sharma said that Virat’s hunger and passion for the game are unmatched.

“Every time you see him, he comes with a different energy all the time. It is not easy to play 100 games for India across formats. I would like to congratulate him. Every time we see him, his game seems to be on a different level,” said Rohit on Star Sports.