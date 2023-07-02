No regrets for limping Lyon after defiant Ashes innings

“You never know how big a 15-run partnership can be in an Ashes series.

“I was proud of myself but if it was tomorrow I would do it again. I love this team.”

Of his unusual experience of waiting to bat surrounded by spectators in the Long Room, of the Pavilion, Lyon added: “I had to go and wait in the Long Room otherwise I would have been timed out.

“It was pretty interesting. Everyone was looking at me. It was like being in a zoo.

“(England bowler) Jimmy Anderson asked me am I stupid and I said yes!”

Lyon is set to discover on Sunday if he has any chance of playing again in the five-match series, but that possibility looks unlikely.

“I’ve got a decent tear in my right calf. Regarding the series, I’m seeing the medical team tomorrow and we will have a chat about that,” he said.

“Right now I’m pretty gutted, it’s shattering to be honest. I’ve been in tears, I’ve been upset and hurting.”