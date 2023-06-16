Bangladesh’s day of dominance and ‘jamais vu’ for the fans

All of us have experienced déjà vu in some point of our lives. Going to a place you have never been to before, meeting someone who you hadn’t met before or seeing something you hadn’t seen before, but feeling an eerie sense of familiarity like this has happened before in your life, that’s déjà vu.

There is another expression, however, which is not as well known called ‘jamais vu’. ‘Jamais vu’ is considered the opposite of déjà vu. It refers to experiencing something familiar, but feeling that it is happening for the first time.

It’s a difficult phenomenon to explain as it’s not as common as déjà vu. However, on Friday, long-time fans of Bangladesh cricket know exactly what ‘jamais vu’ feels like, as they experienced it while watching the third day’s play of the one-off Test between Bangladesh and Afghanistan.