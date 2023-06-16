Bangladesh’s day of dominance and ‘jamais vu’ for the fans

All of us have experienced déjà vu in some point of our lives. Going to a place you have never been to before, meeting someone who you hadn’t met before or seeing something you hadn’t seen before, but feeling an eerie sense of familiarity like this has happened before in your life, that’s déjà vu.
There is another expression, however, which is not as well known called ‘jamais vu’. ‘Jamais vu’ is considered the opposite of déjà vu. It refers to experiencing something familiar, but feeling that it is happening for the first time.
It’s a difficult phenomenon to explain as it’s not as common as déjà vu. However, on Friday, long-time fans of Bangladesh cricket know exactly what ‘jamais vu’ feels like, as they experienced it while watching the third day’s play of the one-off Test between Bangladesh and Afghanistan.
A team burying their opponents in a mountain of runs in the third innings of a Test taking place in Bangladesh is something fans of the country’s cricket have witnessed many times in the past.
But on Friday, the familiar sight seemed unfamiliar for the spectators, causing ‘jamais vu’ as this time, it was Bangladesh burying their opponents under a mountain of runs, not the other way around.
Fans who have been watching Bangladesh in Tests since early 2000s still remember how teams like Sri Lanka, India and New Zealand used to punish the Tigers for their inexperience.
Teams would pile hundreds of runs over an already healthy first innings lead, make Bangladesh bowlers and fielders toil hard under the sun for the entire day then declare an hour before the end of play and snap up late wickets to virtually squash any hopes Bangladesh had of showing some resistance.
If one takes a stroll down the memory lane and heads back to 2009, it was exactly what Sri Lanka did in the Chattogram Test against Bangladesh.
Tilakratne Dilshan hit dominant hundreds in both innings s the visitors set a mammoth 624-run target for the Tigers. In reply, Bangladesh could muster only 149 and lost the match by 465 runs.
On Friday, at the Sher-e-Bangla National Cricket Stadium, the table had turned as it was the experienced Bangladesh team making the Afghanistan players suffer.
Bangladesh resumed the day on 134-1, with both Najmul Hossain Shanto and Zakir Hasan unbeaten on 54, leading by 370 runs.
The Tigers batted 57 overs on the day, lost just three wickets and scored 291 runs at a scoring rate of 5.11.
Overnight batter Shanto dished out the punishment early on the day and brought up his second hundred in the match.
Mominul Haque and captain Liton Das then took advantage of the tired Afghan attack, as Mominul scored his 12th Test ton while Liton scored 66 in an unbroken143-run partnership that took Bangladesh’s lead over 650.
Afghanistan bowlers and fielders spent almost the entire day under the sun, enduring the energy sapping heat in Dhaka and were then asked to bat with less than an hour of play to go.
For Bangladesh, the plan was simple. Unleash their well-rested pacers on the tired Afghan batters and take as many wickets as possible.
The ploy worked as Shoriful Islam and Taskin Ahmed bowled only seven overs, struck once each, to reduce the visitors to 27-2.
Now, Afghanistan need to score 635 runs over the next two days to win or survive 180 overs with eight wickets in hand to draw the Test, both of which seem next to impossible.
Only incessant rain can save Afghanistan from a crushing defeat and deny Bangladesh a well-deserved victory.
If the weather holds, the Dhaka Test should end by the fourth day with Bangladesh as the victors. But if rain plays spoilsports, then the Tigers would rue not declaring earlier and letting an easy win slip away from their fingers.