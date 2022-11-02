Netherlands beat Zimbabwe by five wickets

Paul van Meekeren's three wickets helped the Netherlands claim their first victory of the T20 World Cup Super 12 stage Wednesday as their five-wicket win all but eliminated Zimbabwe.

The Dutch, who are already out of the semi-final race, bowled out Zimbabwe for 117 in 19.2 overs at the Adelaide Oval and, led by Max O'Dowd's 52, achieved their target by reaching 120-5 with 12 balls to spare.

"It's awesome," said captain Scott Edwards.

"We came here to win some games at the Super 12. Good to get the ball rolling after a rocking start."

Zimbabwe, who just have a one win from their four matches, need a mathematical miracle to make the semi-finals as one of the top two teams in Group 2, currently led by South Africa who next play Pakistan on Thursday.