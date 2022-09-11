Elgar edges South Africa ahead in England decider

South Africa captain Dean Elgar led from the front as the tourists built a slender lead in the third and deciding Test against England at the Oval on Sunday.

The Proteas were 70-1 in their second innings, 30 runs ahead, at lunch on the fourth day of this curtailed match.

Elgar, South Africa's most experienced batsman, was 35 not out and Keegan Petersen was unbeaten on seven after England captain Ben Stokes struck with just his third delivery of the match to remove Sarel Erwee.