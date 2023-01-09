Fiery Naseem keeps New Zealand down to 255-9 in first ODI

Fast-bowler Naseem Shah grabbed his second five-wicket haul Monday to help Pakistan restrict New Zealand to 255-9 in the first day-night international in Karachi.

The 19-year-old dismissed opener Devon Conway in the first over of the match for nought after Pakistan won the toss and sent New Zealand in to bat at the National Stadium.

Naseem, who finished with 5-57, returned for a second spell to account for Glenn Phillips (37), Michael Bracewell (43) and Henry Shipley (nought) to derail the visitors’ batting.