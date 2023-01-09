Fiery Naseem keeps New Zealand down to 255-9 in first ODI

Naseem, whose first five-wicket haul was against the Netherlands in August, rounded off his night by dismissing Mitchell Santner for 21 in the final over.
Tom Latham (42) and Daryl Mitchell (36) restored the innings during a fourth-wicket stand of 56, while Phillips and Bracewell added 66 off 59 balls for the sixth – before Naseem dismissed both in successive overs.
Skipper Kane Williamson scored 26 before he was beautifully bowled neck and crop by debutant leg-spinner Usama Mir, who finished with 2-42.
Phillips hit a six and a boundary in his 53-ball knock, while Bracewell cracked four boundaries and a six off 42 deliveries.
Opener Finn Allen smashed six boundaries in his 27-ball 29.