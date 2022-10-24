Shakib elated after ‘first’ win

Shakib, understandably, was elated after the win.
“It was an important win. I’ve played in all editions but have not won (in the second round),” Shakib said in the post-match presentation ceremony on Monday.
The match that ended in elation, had started poorly, after Bangladesh couldn’t cash in on a good start and posted a modest 144-8 in their 20 overs.
But the bowlers, especially the pace trio of Taskin Ahmed, Hasan Mahmud and Mustafizur Rahman, came through for the team and bowled out the Netherlands for 134.
Shakib accepted that they were a few runs short and also praised his pacers for the excellent showing.
“We were 10 runs short but the way our pacers bowled was tremendous. We understand the importance of fast bowling now, across formats. We have found talents. Hasan is new, Taskin has developed well in the past few years,” said the all-rounder.
Bangladesh’s fielding was also on point, as they completed two run outs and took some sharp catches.
Shakib revealed that they are putting an extra emphasis on their fielding.
“We want to be the best fielding side given we have a young team. We have the belief that we can save 5-10 runs which can make a big difference.”