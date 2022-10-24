Shakib elated after ‘first’ win

But the bowlers, especially the pace trio of Taskin Ahmed, Hasan Mahmud and Mustafizur Rahman, came through for the team and bowled out the Netherlands for 134.

Shakib accepted that they were a few runs short and also praised his pacers for the excellent showing.

“We were 10 runs short but the way our pacers bowled was tremendous. We understand the importance of fast bowling now, across formats. We have found talents. Hasan is new, Taskin has developed well in the past few years,” said the all-rounder.