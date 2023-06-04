Liton to lead Bangladesh in Afghanistan Test

The Bangladesh Cricket Board (BCB) announced on Sunday the squad for the upcoming Test match against the Afghanistan cricket team in Dhaka this month, reports UNB.
The solitary Test is scheduled to commence in Dhaka on 14 June.
In the absence of regular captain Shakib Al Hasan, right-handed wicketkeeper-batter Liton Das will assume the leadership role for this match.
Batter Shahadat Hossain Dipu and pacer Mushfik Hasan have been included in the national team for this Test.
Shahadat, a 21-year-old right-handed middle-order batter, made his first-class debut in 2021. He has amassed 1265 runs from 20 first-class games, including two centuries and 10 half-centuries.
Mushfik, on the other hand, rose to prominence following his debut in the 2022 first-class season. The 20-year-old fast bowler has claimed 49 wickets in 13 matches, featuring three five-wicket hauls. Both players were part of the Bangladesh A side in the recently concluded unofficial Test series against West Indies A.
Bangladesh squad: Liton Das (Captain), Tamim Iqbal, Zakir Hasan, Najmul Hossain Shanto, Mominul Haque, Mushfiqur Rahim, Mehidy Hasan Miraz, Taijul Islam, Khaled Ahmed, Ebadot Hossain, Taskin Ahmed, Shoriful Islam, Mahmudul Hasan Joy, Shahadat Hossain Dipu, Mushfik Hasan.