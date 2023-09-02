India-Pakistan blockbuster washed out

Rain forced a no-result in the blockbuster Asia Cup clash between India and Pakistan after just one innings of play on Saturday.
Pakistan bowled out India for 266 in 48.5 overs with pace spearhead Shaheen Shah Afridi returning figures of 4-35, but no further play was possible due to persistent rain in Pallekele.
Babar Azam's Pakistan have made the Super Four stage of the tournament as they won their opening match of the 50-over tournament, a key event in the build-up to the World Cup in India later this year.
The points on Saturday were shared.