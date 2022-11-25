Latham smashes century as New Zealand down India in 1st ODI

Tom Latham was left thanking his lucky stars after smashing a majestic century to steer New Zealand to a seven-wicket win over India in Friday’s opening One-Day International (ODI) in Auckland.

Latham hammered 19 fours and five sixes in an unbeaten innings of 145 runs off 104 balls. It was his seventh ODI century and his highest score in the format.

“It was one of those days when everything comes off. I don’t really know where that came from -- the stars aligned, things fall into place,” Latham said of his man-of-the-match innings.

The Black Caps were set 307 to win at Eden Park before Latham and New Zealand captain Kane Williamson put on a winning partnership of 221 runs.