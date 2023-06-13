Bangladesh’s chance to avenge Afghan embarrassment

Which is the worst ever defeat in Bangladesh cricket history?
The answer to this question is not a straightforward one as there are many defeats worthy of this title.
Before becoming a formidable side in ODIs and a decent side at home, the Tigers lost more than they won, regularly getting hammered by stronger teams in every format.
But there are some defeats that stand out, which have left an everlasting scar in the minds of Bangladesh cricket fans.
Matches like the defeat to Canada in the 2003 ICC World Cup, getting rolled over for 58 while chasing 106 in an ODI against India in 2014 and the humiliation suffered at the hands of Hong Kong in the 2014 ICC Twenty20 World Cup are all contenders for this moniker.
So, it’s difficult to point at one particular defeat and label it as the worst. But if someone tries to answer this question using cricketing logic, there is one clear answer.
The defeat against Afghanistan in the Chattogram Test in 2019.
Now, Afghanistan is surely a much better team than Canada and Hong Kong. They have enough ammunition to give any team in world cricket a tough time. And the Tigers had lost to the Afghans before losing the Test in Chattogram.
Still, the Test defeat against Afghanistan stands out like a sore thumb and there are a few reasons for it.
Firstly, the fact that it was a Test match and not an ODI or T20. In the shorter formats, a slip-up from the stronger team or an incredible performance from a player from the smaller team could cause upsets.
But in a five-day contest, such upsets just don’t happen. The better team in the match always prevails.
The second reason is the huge gulf in terms of experience between the sides.
The match at the Zahur Ahmed Chowdhury Stadium was the maiden Test between Afghanistan and Bangladesh and Afghanistan’s 3rd Test overall.
The Afghan team had received Test status alongside Ireland in 2017 and were very much the new kids of Test cricket.
In comparison, Bangladesh at that point had spent around 20 years in Test cricket. Although the Tigers spent much of those two decades as the whipping boys of the elite Test teams, they still had a clear edge over Afghanistan experience-wise.
Thirdly, the match was taking place in Bangladesh, so the Tigers had the home field advantage. Afghanistan was a team heavily dependent on its spin attack and all the Bangladesh Cricket Board (BCB) had to do was prepare a good wicket to neutralise Afghanistan’s biggest strength.
All in all, Bangladesh were the clear favourites to win the match.
But what transpired over the next five days was incredible for Afghanistan cricket and heartbreaking for Bangladesh.
The BCB, inexplicably, prepared a turning track for the Test, cancelling out Bangladesh’s home advantage and serving the perfect platform for Afghanistan’s dangerous spin trio led by captain Rashid Khan to run rampant.
Bangladesh spinners also troubled the Afghan batters, but batters like Rahmat Shah and Ibrahim Zadran had the mental fortitude to hang onto their wickets under difficult circumstances and score runs, something the experienced Bangladesh batters failed to do.
In the end, Afghanistan won the match by 224 runs. The margin of defeat made it all the more evident that the result wasn’t an upset, Afghanistan were head and shoulders better than Bangladesh.
Almost four years later, Bangladesh will get a chance to avenge that defeat when they take on Afghanistan in the one-off Test in Dhaka starting on 14 June.
Shakib and Rashid, the two captains in the previous match, won’t be taking part in the Dhaka Test as both are out injured.
Liton Das will lead Bangladesh in Tests for the first time in Shakib’s absence while top-order batter Hashmatullah Shahidi will captain Afghanistan.
Liton, who was part of that embarrassing defeat in Chattogram, has learnt his lesson. In his first press conference as Test captain on Monday, Liton said that he expects to play on a green pitch where he can use his lethal pace attack with the likes of Taskin Ahmed, Ebadot Hossain and Khaled Ahmed.
Similar to their first encounter, Bangladesh will again start the match as favourites for the aforementioned reasons.
The Afghan side this time looks weaker in comparison with many experienced names missing in the squad.
This is the best opportunity for Bangladesh to avenge the previous defeat.
However, if the Tigers once again make the mistake of taking the Afghan side lightly, another embarrassment could be lurking in the horizons for the hosts.