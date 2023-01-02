Pakistan peg back New Zealand to 309-6 after Conway century

Off-spinner Agha Salman and pacer Naseem Shah helped Pakistan derail New Zealand to 309-6 Monday after opener Devon Conway scored a brilliant hundred on the first day of the second Test in Karachi.

Salman grabbed 3-55 and Naseem took 2-44 to trigger a New Zealand middle order slump which saw the tourists lose five wickets for 45 runs during the final session, slumping from 234-1 to 279-6.

At close, Tom Blundell and Ish Sodhi were batting on 30 and 11 respectively as they try to revive New Zealand’s innings.

“We did win those first two sessions, but the way Pakistan bounced back in that last session certainly brought them back in the game,” said Conway.