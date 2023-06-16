Shanto brings up consecutive tons as Bangladesh extend lead to 450

Najmul Hossain Shanto became the second Bangladeshi batter to score a century in both innings of a Test on the morning session of Day 3 of the one-off Test between Bangladesh and Afghanistan at the Sher-e-Bangla National Cricket Stadium in Dhaka on Friday.
Shanto, who had earlier made 146 in the first innings, reached the triple-figure mark off 115 balls with a single against Hashmatullah Shahidi.
Mominul Haque, who was batting alongside him when he completed the ton, was the first Bangladeshi batter to complete the feat back in 2018 against Sri Lanka at the Zahur Ahmed Chowdhury Stadium in Chattogram.
Meanwhile, Bangladesh reached 214-2 after 40 overs in their second innings, extending their lead to 450.
The day resumed with Shanto and Zakir Hasan both unbeaten on 54.
The duo picked it up from where it left off the previous day, extending their second wicket partnership to 173 before Zakir lost his wicket in a run out.
Shanto stroked the ball square and Nasir Jamal saved the boundary with diving effort. As Zakir and Shanto took off for the third run, Ibrahim Zadran picked up the ball and threw it to the keeper’s end, who whipped the bails off long before Zakir could make it inside the crease.
Zakir’s wonderful innings of 71 off 95 balls ended in an unfortunate manner but his partner Shanto didn’t allow the dismissal to faze him and completed his fourth Test ton.