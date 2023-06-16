Shanto brings up consecutive tons as Bangladesh extend lead to 450

Najmul Hossain Shanto became the second Bangladeshi batter to score a century in both innings of a Test on the morning session of Day 3 of the one-off Test between Bangladesh and Afghanistan at the Sher-e-Bangla National Cricket Stadium in Dhaka on Friday.

Shanto, who had earlier made 146 in the first innings, reached the triple-figure mark off 115 balls with a single against Hashmatullah Shahidi.