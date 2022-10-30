Winning small moments will be key to defeat Zimbabwe: Sriram

Bangladesh refused to be bogged down despite suffering a big defeat to South Africa as they vowed to come all guns blazing against Zimbabwe in their third game of the T20 World Cup Sunday at the Gabba in Brisbane, reports BSS.

The match turned out to important one for Bangladesh to keep their chances alive for the semi-final, which is target despite being vulnerable in this format.



Zimbabwe would go into the match, brimming with huge confidence after stunning Pakistan by one run but Bangladesh would here with the experience of 104-run defeat to South Africa, which was their biggest ever defeat in T20 cricket.