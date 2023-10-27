Four-wicket Shamsi helps S. Africa dismiss Pakistan for 270

Pakistan would have scored fewer runs had Shakeel and Shadab not lifted them with an 84-run stand for the sixth wicket off 71 balls following Azam's dismissal at 141.

Shadab hit two sixes and three boundaries while Shakeel's second fifty in the tournament had seven hits to the rope.

It was Jansen who hit Pakistan early with the wickets of openers Abdullah Shafique (nine) and Imam-ul-Haq (12) in the first seven overs.

Azam added 48 runs for the third wicket with Mohammad Rizwan who made 31 with a six and four boundaries.