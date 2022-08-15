Shakib, Mushfiq in consideration as openers

Bangladesh team management is considering veterans Shakib Al Hasan and Mushfiqur Rahim as openers for the upcoming Asia Cup, said the national team’s director Khaled Mahmud, reports news agency BSS.

The selectors have picked just two recognised openers-Anamul Haque and Parvez Emon- in the 17-man squad for the Asia Cup.

Regular opener Liton Das is out injured and domestic performer Munim Shahriar has been dropped after he failed to make his mark against West Indies and Zimbabwe.