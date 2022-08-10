Struggling Kohli returns for India at Asia Cup

India named out-of-form star batsman Virat Kohli in their T20I squad for an Asia Cup campaign which begins later this month with a showdown against arch-rivals Pakistan.

Vice-captain KL Rahul also returns for the tournament in the UAE from 27 August to 11 September after missing all of India's fixtures since the end of the Indian Premier League in May with Covid and injury.

Pace spearhead Jasprit Bumrah was however ruled out with injury, national selectors said, naming a strong 15-man squad.

Bumrah, who is reported to be suffering from back spasms, is undergoing rehab at the National Cricket Academy in Bangalore.