Struggling Kohli returns for India at Asia Cup

Three players -- Shreyas Iyer, Axar Patel and Deepak Chahar -- were named as standbys in the Asia Cup squad.
Kohli, 33, was rested for the recent tour of the West Indies and has not scored a century in any format since 2019. Last year he was replaced by Rohit Sharma as all-format skipper.
The last edition of the Asia Cup was a 50-over contest but this time the format will be Twenty20I.
Defending champions India are the most successful team, having won the trophy on seven occasions.
India's first match in the six-team competition is against Pakistan on August 28, seeking revenge for their defeat in the T20 World Cup last year.
India squad for Asia Cup
Rohit Sharma (captain), KL Rahul (vice-captain), Virat Kohli, Suryakumar Yadav, Deepak Hooda, Rishabh Pant, Dinesh Karthik, Hardik Pandya, Ravindra Jadeja, R Ashwin, Yuzvendra Chahal, Ravi Bishnoi, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Arshdeep Singh and Avesh Khan