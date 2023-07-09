England beat Australia by three wickets to win 3rd Ashes Test

Stokes' 155 was not enough as England fell just short in a run chase in the controversial second Test at Lord's last week.

But he and the selectors could afford themselves a pat on the back as the three changes they made to the side paid dividends.

Woakes and Wood starred with both bat and ball, while Moeen Ali took the key wickets of Marnus Labuschagne and Steve Smith in Australia's second innings.

"It's great when you make decisions like that and they have a big impact on the team," added Stokes.

"We want people to come in and impact the game in their moment to put us in a commanding position and all three guys did that."

The fourth Test of the series gets under way at Old Trafford in Manchester on 19 July.