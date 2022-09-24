Rohit powers India to level Australia series

Australian leg-spinner Adam Zampa took 3-16 in his impressive two over spell when most of the other bowlers looked ineffective against in-form Sharma.

Pacer Pat Cummins was the only other wicket-taker for the visitors and finished with 1-23.

Matthew Wade’s unbeaten 20-ball 43 propelled Australia to a formidable 90-5 after a wet outfield in the rain-hit city delayed the start and shortened the game.

It was Wade’s second consecutive impressive innings in the series.

On Tuesday, the Australia wicketkeeper hit 21-ball 45 in the first match to help the visitors chase down a mammoth 209-run victory target.