Phillips ton powers New Zealand to 167-7 against Sri Lanka

Glenn Phillips smashed a top-class 104 to rescue New Zealand after they slumped to 15-3 against Sri Lanka in their ICC Twenty20 World Cup group game at the Sydney Cricket Ground on Saturday, helping his team reach 167-7.

The Black Caps had a horror start after opting to bat with their top order blown away, losing Finn Allen, Devon Conway and Kane Williamson for 15 runs.

They crawled to 54-3 after 10 overs before Phillips let loose, hitting 10 fours and four sixes in his 64-ball knock.