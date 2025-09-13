Asia Cup: Wasim Akram tells Pakistan, India to forget noise and enjoy clash

"Enjoy, it's a game of cricket," legendary left-armer Akram told AFP of the match, which potentially could be the first of three high-octane meetings between the countries in the T20 tournament.

"Forget about everything other than cricket. One team will win, and one team will lose," he said.

"Just enjoy the moment if you win the game. Pressure will come, enjoy that and show discipline because this is just a game. It's for both teams and for both sets of fans."

A full house of 25,000 is expected at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium and Akram recalled how he thrived in such pressure situations during his 19-year international career.

"I enjoyed every game against India, and so did players from the opposition," said Akram, who led a Pakistan touring team to India in 1999 despite threats from extremists.