England: The only team left for the Tigers to conquer

However, as the number of wins over big names increased, the elation of the fans became more subdued, the length of newspaper headlines considerably shortened and the ‘yet to beat’ column gradually disappeared.
In the last decade and a half, Bangladesh have secured victories against every Test playing nation in at least one of the three formats.
Not only that, the Tigers have also tasted series wins in at least one format against all elite cricketing nations, except one– England.
England– The team that got away
England– the team Bangladesh defeated in the 2015 ICC World Cup to create the most iconic moment in the country’s cricket till now, the team the Tigers defeated in a dramatic manner in the 2011 World Cup, the team against whom Bangladesh have a Test victory at home and an ODI win in England– are yet to lose a bilateral series against the Tigers.
This stat, however, becomes a little less surprising when one notices that Bangladesh and England have played only four bilateral series.
The first one took place in England back in 2003, when Bangladesh could hardly put up a fight against one of cricket’s perennial giants.
The next bilateral series happened seven years later in Bangladesh, where the margin of defeat shrunk, but the result remained the same.
In 2010, Bangladesh finally secured their first ODI win over England with a five-run victory in Bristol. The Tigers, however, lost the ODI series 2-1.
After that, Bangladesh came out on top in two thrilling encounters in the 2011 and 2015 ODI World Cups before the English team arrived in Dhaka in 2016.
The Tigers under Mashrafe Bin Mortaza were on a roll in ODIs, having secured series wins over Pakistan, India and South Africa at home in 2015.
For the first time ever, Bangladesh headed into an ODI series against England as slight favourites.
But Bangladesh couldn’t get the job done, losing the ODI series 1-2.
The Tigers also pushed the English team to its limit in the two-Test series, winning the Dhaka Test after losing the first Test in Chattogram to earn their maiden series draw against England.
But the coveted series win remained aloof.
Another chance or many years wait
Seven years later, England have returned to these shores for three ODIs and three T20s against Bangladesh.
Since losing that series against England, Bangladesh have played seven ODI series at home and won all of them.
The latest of the seven series wins came against a full-strength India, who the Tigers defeated 2-1 in December of last year.
ODI World Champions England are currently going through a rough patch in the format, with five defeats in their last six games.
In spite of Bangladesh’s sparkling form and England’s slump, the Tigers can’t be termed as clear favourites in the forthcoming ODI series starting on 1 March.
The England team will be without some of their white-ball cricketers like Alex Hales, Sam Billings and Liam Dawson. Still, captain Joss Buttler will lead a strong side with the likes of Moeen Ali, Jason Roy, Jofra Archer, Adil Rashid, Sam Curran and Mark Wood in the squad.
Beating this England team in an ODI will be considered an achievement and securing a series win would be a milestone.
Bangladesh are yet to win a T20 against England. The gulf between the two sides in the shortest format of the game seems too much for Bangladesh to overcome and win the series, if not the matches are played on doctored pitches similar to the ones used in the home series against Australia and New Zealand respectively in 2021, which the hosts won.
So, Bangladesh’s best bet to secure their maiden series win over England is to win the ODI series.
If the Tamim Iqbal-led team fails to do so, they will have to wait for at least another four years to get another shot.