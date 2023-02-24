England: The only team left for the Tigers to conquer

Although it might not seem like it all the time, Bangladesh has come a long way in men’s cricket.

There was a time not too long ago when the country’s cricket fans would take to the streets whenever the Tigers would defeat a Test playing nation in a 50-over game.

Cricket journalists would also make a big deal out of those victories with giant headlines on newspapers and extensive coverage on television while cricket statisticians would cross off another name from the ‘yet to beat’ column of Bangladesh cricket.