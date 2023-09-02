Seamer Ferguson to captain New Zealand in Bangladesh

Seamer Lockie Ferguson will captain New Zealand for the first time on the international stage during their three-match 50-overs tour of Bangladesh, his team was announced Saturday.

The 32-year-old will skipper the Black Caps in Bangladesh at the end of September following their current white ball games in England.

"Lockie is an experienced bowler and this is an opportunity for him to really lead from the front with not just the bowling group but the team as a whole," said New Zealand head coach Gary Stead.

Ferguson gained experience captaining the Black Caps in tour wins against English county sides Worcestershire and Gloucestershire last month.