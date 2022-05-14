A chance to end Test slump at home

Bangladesh’s recent record in home Tests has been disappointing to say the least. The Tigers lost all four Tests they played on home soil last year. The series defeat against a second string West Indies was followed by a 0-2 drubbing at the hands of Pakistan.

Mominul Haque’s men now have a chance to end this string of poor results in home Tests when they take on Sri Lanka in the first Test of the two-match series at the Zahur Ahmed Chowdhury Stadium in Chattogram on Saturday.

The Tests are part of the ICC World Test Championship, where Bangladesh is languishing at the eighth spot while Sri Lanka is fifth.