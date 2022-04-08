A fiery Test in the city of wind

For the last three days, since landing at the city of Port Elizabeth which is now called Gqberha, the biggest point of discussion in the Bangladesh camp has been the wind. It’s a beautiful city, according to many it is the most gorgeous one in South Africa right after Cape Town. It doesn’t have any real hustle and bustle as most people come here to spend their holidays or to spend their retirement years in peace. The safety concerns that take up a lot of space in one’s mind when they are in the other places in South Africa, take a back seat when you enter this city.

There is one main road on the edge of the sea, from which other smaller roads have diverged and entered this picturesque city. The city is surrounded by the sea from two sides, so the wind sways you from one side to the other. There are hardly any high-rise buildings, so the wind has a clear path to move around the same way everywhere in the city. St. Geroge’s Park, the venue of the second Test between Bangladesh and South Africa, is nearer to the sea and as a result is more prone to the will of the wind.