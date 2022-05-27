A Test match to forget for Tamim

Mushfiqur Rahim meanwhile got a share of luck and became the first Bangladeshi batter to reach the landmark.
But from then Tamim's luck started betraying him to an uncanny degree.
Coming to the second Test against Sri Lanka at his favoured venue, Sher-e-Bangla National Cricket Stadium in Mirpur, he not only failed to score 19 runs but also experienced the first pair of ducks in his 14-year career for the first time.
Pacer Asitha Fernando was responsible for both ducks. In the first innings, Tamim survived just four balls before bagging a duck and in the second innings, he stayed in the crease for 11 balls to get another duck.
Tamim so far scored 4981 runs in 126 innings of 66 Tests at an average of 40.16. He has 10 centuries and 31 half-centuries under his belt.