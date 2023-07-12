Shakib returns to top 10 in ODI bowler rankings

Bangladesh all-rounder Shakib Al Hasan climbed up three spots to re-enter the top 10 of the ICC ODI bowler rankings.
Shakib, who claimed four wickets in the three-match ODI series against Afghanistan with an excellent economy rate of 2.88, is now 10th in the bowler rankings, the best among all Bangladeshi bowlers.
Shakib took just one wicket in the third ODI on Tuesday, which took him on par with Daniel Vettori’s ODI wicket tally of 305. Shakib and Vettori are now jointly the second most successful left-arm spinners in the 50-over format behind Sri Lankan legend Sanath Jayasuriya, who has 323 wickets.
However, Jayasuriya claimed those wickets in 445 ODIs whereas Shakib has played 235 ODIs in his career, almost half of the Sri Lankan.
Bangladesh pacer Mustafizur Rahman, who took two wickets in two ODIs against Afghanistan, slipped two slots to 22nd.
Shoriful Islam, the player of the match of the third ODI with career best figures of 4-21, is yet to break into the top 100 in the bowler rankings and is currently ranked 104th, which is his career best position.
Australia's Josh Hazlewood held into his top position in the ODI bowler rankings.
Afghan openers Rahmanullah Gurbaz and Ibrahim Zadran have advanced in the ODI batting rankings on the back of hitting centuries against Bangladesh in the second ODI.
Zadran has advanced 11 positions to rank 16th while Gurbaz has jumped 45 spots to reach 45th place in the rankings.
Meanwhile, Australian batsman Travis Head has advanced two spots in the Test batting rankings after hitting three half-centuries in the ongoing Ashes to reach the second position. He is trailing behind New Zealand’s Kane Williamson, who is out injured.