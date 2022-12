Skipper Shakib Al Hasan replaced Zakir at the middle and got off the mark with a single. Mushfiqur Rahim is batting on 16.

Bangladesh need another 304 runs to win the Test. Zakir Hasan notched up a century on Test debut but departed the very next over as Bangladesh were reduced to 209-4 after 79 overs in the third session of the penultimate day of the first Test against India in Chattogram on Saturday.

Zakir swept Axar Patel for his 13th four of the innings in the 78th over to reach the three-figure mark.