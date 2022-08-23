Bangladesh team flies to Dubai for Asia Cup

Taskin and Anamul couldn't fly with the rest of the team due to visa complications. Taskin informed that the arrival of their visas was delayed and that they would fly to the UAE along with a member of the support staff on Wednesday.
Mohammad Naim, who played his last T20I match at home against Afghanistan before being dropped due to poor form, was drafted into the side following his century with the Bangladesh A side in the West Indies.
He will join the side in Dubai from Saint Lucia on Tuesday, a BCB official said.
Newly-appointed T20 technical consultant Sridharan Sriram will be in charge of the Tigers at the Asia Cup as Russell Domingo has been relieved from duties in T20s and will continue as head coach of Bangladesh in Tests and ODIs.
Bangladesh are drawn in Group B along with Afghanistan and Sri Lanka. The tournament will start on 27 August. Bangladesh will play their first match on 30 August against Afghanistan at the Sharjah Cricket Stadium.
Bangladesh has played the finals in three of the last four Asia Cups, starting in 2012 at home ground. Millions of Bangladeshi hearts were broken when the Tigers lost the ODI format final to Pakistan by just two runs.
The Tigers then lost to India in the 2016 final when the Asia Cup was held in T20 format. In 2018, their dream was shattered once again against India, as they lost the 50-over final against the neighbouring country.
This year the Asia Cup will be held in T20 format.