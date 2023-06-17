Trott thinks lack of preparation, exposure brings heavy Afghan defeat

Afghanistan coach Jonathan Trott thinks lack of preparation and exposure to Test cricket is one of the main reasons for his team’s downfall against Bangladesh.

Afghanistan lost by a mammoth 546-run margin in the fourth morning of their one-off Test at the Sher-e-Bangla National Stadium after another meek batting display on Saturday.

The visitors, chasing a gargantuan target of 662, capitulated to a paltry 115 runs to concede the match and the series.

“Obviously very disappointed. And didn't play well from the word go,” said Trott after the post-match press conference.