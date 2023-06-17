Trott thinks lack of preparation, exposure brings heavy Afghan defeat

Afghanistan coach Jonathan Trott thinks lack of preparation and exposure to Test cricket is one of the main reasons for his team’s downfall against Bangladesh.
Afghanistan lost by a mammoth 546-run margin in the fourth morning of their one-off Test at the Sher-e-Bangla National Stadium after another meek batting display on Saturday.
The visitors, chasing a gargantuan target of 662, capitulated to a paltry 115 runs to concede the match and the series.
“Obviously very disappointed. And didn't play well from the word go,” said Trott after the post-match press conference.
“So, We haven't played a Test match for 27 months. Players had only been in the country four days. So, obviously, there are things that need to be done better to prepare for a Test match and be expecting to compete. So, disappointing all around, but you know, the players, there were some slight moments of good cricket from us, but not enough and not consistent enough,” said the Afghan coach.
“Ideally, I think it would've been nice if we could've played a warm up match. We were in Sri Lanka playing ODIs and half the team were obviously back in Afghanistan prepping, but hadn't played a first-class game for a long time.
“So, it would've been nice to have been able to come to Bangladesh at the time to train and play a match. We were supposed to play a series against India that was supposed to be played, but that got cancelled, which meant that we sort of pushed this a little bit forward and we were supposed to go to India now and then come back for the ODIs and T20. So that then fell through and the schedule was set in stone as it is. So, unfortunately, that's the case and hopefully, we'll learn from it,” added Trott.
The Afghan coach said his team lacked fighting spirit and and the skill level to test the hosts in the match.
“I think so. I think the skill level wasn't up to standard more than the fight. I think I agree with you that the resistance needs to be better. Being up for a challenge, the mentality needs to be better. And that's something we're working on.”
Afghanistan were without their best player all-rounder Rashid Khan, who was instrumental in their win against Bangladesh in their only previous meeting in Tests back in 2019 in Chattogram, with 11 wickets and 75 runs.
Thanks to Rashid’s heroics, Afghanistan beat Bangladesh by 224 runs in that match. But Trott thinks even the presence of Rashid might not have changed the outcome this time round.
“I think whenever a person or a player like Rashid Khan is not in your squad, there's always gonna be a bit of a gap or a bit of a hole. But I don't think Rashid Khan not being here is a deciding factor in the result.”
The Afghan coach also praised the opponents for the commanding win.
“I think it's more of a case of the opposition playing pretty well and being very consistent in what they're doing. Bowling the lines and lengths that we were trying to achieve but just weren't able to do so. And also, batsman batting for an amount of time.”
Bangladeshi pacers dominated throughout the match. They bowled with pace, bounce and hostility that terrorized Afghan batters in both the innings. In home conditions, Bangladesh traditionally rely upon the spinners but in this Test, pacers ruled the roost as they grabbed 14 wickets while spinners took only five wickets. Trott highly praised the Bangladeshi pacers and thought this bowling unit will be effective at home and abroad.
“I think it's pretty good, you know, good pace. And they will be able to compete at home and away with the types of seamers that they've got. Also with the accurate spin bowlers, they know how to play in their own conditions really well. So, credit to them.”