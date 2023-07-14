Bangladesh to bowl first against Afghanistan in 1st T20

Bangladesh won the toss and chose to bowl first in the first Twenty20 against Afghanistan at the Sylhet International Cricket Stadium on Friday.
The Tigers have gone with a bowling heavy XI, with three fast bowling options in Taskin Ahmed, Shoriful Islam and Mustafizur Rahman and three spin-bowling options in skipper Shakib Al Hasan, Mehidy Hasan Miraz and Nasum Ahmed.
Rony Talukdar will open the innings with Litton Das. Shamim Hossain has been selected as Afif Hossain, who had a poor time with the bat in the One-Day International (ODI) series has been overlooked at the lower middle-order.
Meanwhile for Afghanistan, their T20 captain Rashid Khan is back in the XI after getting rested in the third ODI and will lead their bowling attack against the Tigers.
After winning the one-off Test and losing the three-match One-Day International (ODI) series 1-2, Bangladesh will hope to ‘win’ the tour by defeating Afghanistan in the shortest format of the game.
Bangladesh’s record against Afghanistan is not great, having lost six out of the nine T20s they have played against them.
Bangladesh have also never won a T20 series against Afghanistan.
Bangladesh: Litton Das (wk), Rony Talukdar, Najmul Hossain Shanto, Shakib Al Hasan (c), Towhid Hridoy, Shamim Hossain, Mehidy Hasan Miraz, Taskin Ahmed, Nasum Ahmed, Shoriful Islam, Mustafizur Rahman
Afghanistan: Rahmanullah Gurbaz (wk), Hazratullah Zazai, Ibrahim Zadran, Najibullah Zadran, Mohammad Nabi, Karim Janat, Rashid Khan (c), Mujeeb Ur Rahman, Fareed Ahmad, Azmatullah Omarzai, Fazalhaq Farooqi