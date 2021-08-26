'Absolutely nailed it,' says Anderson after India all out for 78

Anderson, the most successful fast bowler in Test history, then saw Rory Burns and Haseeb Hameed pile on the agony for India with an unbroken stand of 120 that left England 42 runs ahead at stumps.

"We just absolutely nailed it. With both ball and bat we've displayed exactly what we wanted to do," said Anderson.

It was just the third time any side had taken all 10 wickets and moved ahead on the first day of a Test without losing a single batsman in reply.