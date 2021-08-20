Afghan cricket team in high spirits after return to training, says official

The Afghan national cricket team were feeling "spirited" after resuming training in the capital this week, just days after the Taliban seized control of the country, the head of the cricket board said Friday.

Following the collapse of the government at the weekend, Hamid Shinwari said the team were once again preparing for their one-day series against Pakistan, scheduled to take place in Sri Lanka in two weeks.

"The atmosphere in the camp was very spirited," Shinwari told AFP.

"We will send the team to Sri Lanka once the flight operations are resumed and for that we are in contact with authorities," said Shinwari.