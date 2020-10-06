Afghan cricketer Tarakai dies following road accident

Reuters
Kabul
Afghan cricketer Tarakai dies following road accident

Afghanistan top order batsman Najeeb Tarakai has died from injuries following a road accident last week, the country's cricket board said on Tuesday.

The 29-year-old was critically injured in the accident on Friday, the Afghanistan Cricket Board (ACB) said without sharing details.

“ACB ... mourns the heartbreaking & grievous loss of its aggressive opening batsman & a very fine human being...” the board tweeted.

Tarakai made his international debut in the 2014 T20 World Cup in Bangladesh and played his only one-day international against Ireland in 2017.

He scored 32 in his last outing for Mis Ainak Knights in the Shpageeza Cricket League last month.

Advertisement

More News

Rabada fires Delhi Capitals to top of IPL table

Rabada fires Delhi Capitals to top of IPL table

NZ women suffer major blow with Bates injury against Australia

New Zealand women cricket team captain Suzie Bates. AFP

Tigers to play second intra-squad game Monday

Tigers to play second intra-squad game Monday

Tamim joins as Tigers to play 2nd intra-squad match

Bangladesh cricket captain Tamim Iqbal