Afghanistan defeated Bangladesh by eight wickets in the second Twenty20 International, to finish the two-match series 1-1 at the Sher-e-Bangla National Stadium in Dhaka on Saturday.

Hazratullah Zazai scored an unbeaten 59 off 45 balls to guide Afghanistan to 121-2 in 17.4 overs after Fazalhaq Farooqi and Azmatullah Omarzai picked up three wickets to restrict Bangladesh to 115-9.

Bangladesh won Thursday's opening match of the series by 61 runs.