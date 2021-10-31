Afghanistan beat Namibia by 62 runs in T20 World Cup
AFP
Abu Dhabi
Afghanistan's Rashid Khan (L) celebrates after taking the wicket of Namibia's Zane Green (not pictured) during the ICC men’s Twenty20 World Cup cricket match between Afghanistan and Namibia at the Sheikh Zayed Cricket Stadium in Abu Dhabi on 31 October 2021.AFP
Afghanistan gained their second victory of the T20 World Cup group stage on Sunday as they comfortably beat Namibia in Abu Dhabi on Sunday.
Afghanistan batted first and made 160-5 with former captain Asghar Afghan bidding farewell with 31.
They then held Namibia to 98-9 as seamers Hamid Hassan, making his first T20 international appearance in five years, and Naveen-ul-Haq both took three wickets.