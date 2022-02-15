Afghanistan bring changes for Bangladesh tour

They also shuffled the one-day squad for a three days series also in Bangladesh.
Sharafuddin Ashraf and Usman Ghani are left out having been part of the ODI squad that beat the Netherlands 3-0 in Doha last month, while Ibrahim Zadran is called up.
Pacer Naveen-ul-Haq is not available for the full tour.
The three ODIs will be played on 23, 25 and 28 February -- all in Chattogram -- while the T20Is are scheduled for 3 and 5 March in Dhaka.
Hashmatullah Shahidi will lead the ODI squad and Mohammad Nabi is named as skipper for T20Is.
ODI squad: Hashmatullah Shahidi (capt), Rahmat Shah, Rahmanullah Gurbaz, Ibrahim Zadran, Riaz Hassan, Najibullah Zadran, Shahid Kamal, Ikram Alikhil, Mohammad Nabi, Gulbadin Naib, Azmat Omarzai, Rashid Khan, Fazalhaq Farooqi, Mujeeb Ur Rahman, Yamin Ahmadzai, Farid Ahmad Malik Travelling reserves: Qais Ahmad, Salim Safi
T20I squad: Mohammad Nabi (capt), Rahmanullah Gurbaz, Hazratullah Zazai, Usman Ghani, Darwish Rasooli, Najibullah Zadran, Afsar Zazai, Karim Janat, Azmat Omarzai, Sharafuddin Ashraf, Rashid Khan, Mujeeb Ur Rahman, Qais Ahmad, Fazalhaq Farooqi, Nijat Masood, Farid Ahmad Malik