Afghanistan bring changes for Bangladesh tour

They also shuffled the one-day squad for a three days series also in Bangladesh.

Sharafuddin Ashraf and Usman Ghani are left out having been part of the ODI squad that beat the Netherlands 3-0 in Doha last month, while Ibrahim Zadran is called up.

Pacer Naveen-ul-Haq is not available for the full tour.

The three ODIs will be played on 23, 25 and 28 February -- all in Chattogram -- while the T20Is are scheduled for 3 and 5 March in Dhaka.