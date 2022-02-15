Cricket

Afghanistan bring changes for Bangladesh tour

AFP
Kabul
An Afghanistan batsman plays a shot as Bangladesh wicketkeeper Mushfiqur Rahim watches in the third match between Afghanistan and Bangladesh in the T20 Tri-nations cricket series at the Sher-e-Bangla National Stadium in Dhaka on 15 September 2019
An Afghanistan batsman plays a shot as Bangladesh wicketkeeper Mushfiqur Rahim watches in the third match between Afghanistan and Bangladesh in the T20 Tri-nations cricket series at the Sher-e-Bangla National Stadium in Dhaka on 15 September 2019AFP

Afghanistan on Monday dropped four players from the Twenty20 squad which won just two of their five matches at last year’s World Cup for their tour of Bangladesh later this month.

Maverick opener Mohammad Shahzad, pacers Gulbadin Naib and Hamid Hassan, and batsman Hashmatullah Shahidi were the quartet omitted from the T20 squad.

Advertisement
Advertisement

They also shuffled the one-day squad for a three days series also in Bangladesh.

Sharafuddin Ashraf and Usman Ghani are left out having been part of the ODI squad that beat the Netherlands 3-0 in Doha last month, while Ibrahim Zadran is called up.

Pacer Naveen-ul-Haq is not available for the full tour.

The three ODIs will be played on 23, 25 and 28 February -- all in Chattogram -- while the T20Is are scheduled for 3 and 5 March in Dhaka.

Advertisement

Hashmatullah Shahidi will lead the ODI squad and Mohammad Nabi is named as skipper for T20Is.

ODI squad: Hashmatullah Shahidi (capt), Rahmat Shah, Rahmanullah Gurbaz, Ibrahim Zadran, Riaz Hassan, Najibullah Zadran, Shahid Kamal, Ikram Alikhil, Mohammad Nabi, Gulbadin Naib, Azmat Omarzai, Rashid Khan, Fazalhaq Farooqi, Mujeeb Ur Rahman, Yamin Ahmadzai, Farid Ahmad Malik Travelling reserves: Qais Ahmad, Salim Safi

T20I squad: Mohammad Nabi (capt), Rahmanullah Gurbaz, Hazratullah Zazai, Usman Ghani, Darwish Rasooli, Najibullah Zadran, Afsar Zazai, Karim Janat, Azmat Omarzai, Sharafuddin Ashraf, Rashid Khan, Mujeeb Ur Rahman, Qais Ahmad, Fazalhaq Farooqi, Nijat Masood, Farid Ahmad Malik

Read more from Cricket
Post Comment
Advertisement