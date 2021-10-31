Afghanistan opt to bat against Namibia

Afghanistan skipper Mohammad Nabi won the toss and chose to bat first against Namibia in the Twenty20 World Cup on Sunday.

"The wicket looked really good for the batting," Nabi said after the toss.

It is the second game in the group stage for both teams.

Namibia won their opening match against Scotland while Afghanistan lost narrowly to group leaders Pakistan.

"Feeling very good after that performance. A lot of plus points," said Nabi.