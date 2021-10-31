Afghanistan opt to bat against Namibia

Afghanistan made one change to the team that lost to Pakistan, bringing in fast bowler Hamid Hassan for a first appearance in five years in place of injured spinner Mujeeb Ur Rahman.
Former captain Ashgar Afghan announced on Saturday that, after 17 years, this would be his last march for his country at age 33.
"A legend," said Nabi.
Namibia batted second to beat Scotland and as they won their last two first-round matches against Ireland and the Netherlands to reach the Super 12 stage.
"It's an opportunity for our bowlers to put them under pressure," said captain Gerhard Erasmus.
Teams:
Afghanistan: Hazratullah Zazai, Mohammad Shahzad (wk), Rahmanullah Gurbaz, Asghar Afghan, Najibullah Zadran, Mohammad Nabi (capt), Karim Janat, Gulbadin Naib, Rashid Khan, Naveen-ul-Haq, Hamid Hassan
Namibia: Craig Williams, Michael van Lingen, Jan Loftie-Eaton, Gerhard Erasmus (capt), Zane Green (wk), JJ Smit, David Wiese, Jan Frylinck, Pikky Ya France, Ruben Trumpelmann, Bernard Scholtz